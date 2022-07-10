FIRST ALERT: Parts of Dorchester Road under water

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says multiple parts of Dorchester Road are experiencing flooding Sunday afternoon.

Dorchester Road between Remus and Rivers Avenues is completely under water, according to police.

Meanwhile, Dorchester Road at Leeds Avenue is impassible, and so is the area between Azalea Drive and Dorchester Road.

A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of the Lowcountry until 2 a.m. Monday morning.

The National Weather Service says heavy rain is currently moving into downtown Charleston.

“With hide tide approaching, the risk for flooding will rapidly increase,” NWS said. “Be prepared for flooded roadways.”

The rain train continues! Some ponding/shallow flooding is already occurring in some spots, but additional rain will continue to pile up through the next hour or so. NEVER attempt to drive through a flooded roadway. Be safe! #chswx pic.twitter.com/IJHiyTqMd1 — Stephanie (@stephaniesinewx) July 10, 2022

