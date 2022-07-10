FIRST ALERT: Road closures reported in Charleston Co. Sunday night

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple agencies have reported road closure throughout out the day on Sunday because of flooding.

The City of Charleston is reporting all lanes are closed in the following areas:

Bee Street at Lockwood/Courtenay

Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue

Hagood Avenue between slightly north of Fishburne Street to Spring Street

Huger Street near Meeting to King Street

King Street at Huger Street

Morrison Drive near US 17 ramp

N Nassau Street at Cool Blow Street

Corner of Coming Street and Morris Street in downtown Charleston (Live 5)

For a full list of closures in Charleston, click here. The National Weather Service says heavy rain is currently moving into downtown Charleston. “With hide tide approaching, the risk for flooding will rapidly increase,” NWS said. “Be prepared for flooded roadways.”

The Charleston Police Department said in a tweet that officers are monitoring flooded areas

Earlier in the day, the North Charleston Police Department said multiple parts of Dorchester Road are experiencing flooding.

Dorchester Road between Remus and Rivers Avenues is completely under water, according to police.

Meanwhile, Dorchester Road at Leeds Avenue is impassible, and so is the area between Azalea Drive and Dorchester Road.

A vehicle driving through a flooded road on Dorchester Road between Meeting Street Road and Rivers Avenue (Live 5)

A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of the Lowcountry until 2 a.m. Monday morning.

The rain train continues! Some ponding/shallow flooding is already occurring in some spots, but additional rain will continue to pile up through the next hour or so. NEVER attempt to drive through a flooded roadway. Be safe! #chswx pic.twitter.com/IJHiyTqMd1 — Stephanie (@stephaniesinewx) July 10, 2022

