Missing Adams Run man’s truck found in river

After removing the license plate, deputies determined the truck belonged to Thelonious Lamar Green, 54, who was reported missing in June.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they found the truck of a missing Adams Run man in the Edisto River on Saturday.

Deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. to Willtown Bluff Boat Landing near Adams Run following reports of a diver finding a vehicle in the river.

Deputies were on the scene late into the night.
Deputies were on the scene late into the night. (Live 5)

“CCSO’s Underwater Recovery Team was working early Sunday morning to remove the vehicle from the water,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

After removing the license plate, deputies determined the truck belonged to Thelonious Lamar Green, 54, who was reported missing in June.

Authorities say Green was last seen leaving a gathering held at 9191 Penny Creek Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. on June 4. Green’s uncle, Charles Seabrook, said Green was attending a graduation event the night he disappeared.

Green’s family told deputies he suffers from memory loss and has other health issues that require medication.

His family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his safe return.

