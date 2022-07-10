SC Lottery
Recall: 9-drawer chests sold at Costco recalled after tip-over incident involving child

A recall notice has been issued for select 9-drawer chests sold at Costco.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Thousands of nine-drawer chests sold at Costco stores are being recalled due to tip-over and entrapment hazards.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Samson International is recalling about 5,400 of its Universal Broadmoore Cayden Gentleman’s nine-drawer chests after a report of a tip-over incident involving a 10-year-old child.

According to the recall alert, the chests can be unstable if not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to consumers.

The chests included in the recall are brown and are about 49 inches tall with model/item number M71C3180 and the Costco customer item number 1335751.

The items were sold at Costco stores nationwide from December 2019 to April 2020 for about $700.

Consumers were advised to immediately stop using the recalled chests if they are not properly anchored to the wall and place them in an area where children could not access the item.

The recall notice said owners of the chests can contact Samson at 800-357-0701 for a full refund or for a free tip-over restraint kit. Consumers can also return the item to Costco warehouses for a full refund.

