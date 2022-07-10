SC Lottery
Report: Man followed, attacked after leaving King Street bar

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man was injured in a reported assault in downtown Charleston early Friday morning.

It happened in the King Street area around 2:00 a.m.

Officers say they were out on foot patrol when they were approached by four individuals, one of whom was bleeding from his mouth and had several of his bottom row teeth missing.

Both the man and witnesses claimed the injuries were from an assault that has just happened.

They told officers they left a bar downtown then a group of four men started to follow them. One of the men walked up and hit the victim in the face with a closed fist, according to an incident report. The victim fell as the man continued to hit him in the face, the report states.

The group then fled the area; the report did not say if anyone has been arrested in connection to this incident.

The victim and the witness believed the assault was planned, police say.

Afterwards, officers say the victim initially refused medical assistance and was not cooperating with officers.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

