SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Ride to End Alz. raises over $800,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association

Cyclists reach the finish line in Mount Pleasant after a 255-mile long journey across the state.
Cyclists reach the finish line in Mount Pleasant after a 255-mile long journey across the state.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Over 300 cyclists rode 255 miles across the state to raise money for Alzheimer’s disease.

Over three days, the cyclists rode from Simpsonville to Newbury to Orangeburg and finished Sunday in Mount Pleasant. Over 150 people volunteered for the 14th year of Ride to End Alz S.C.

A lot of cyclists and leaders had personal connections to the cause. Jerry Chapman, the director of Ride to End Alz South Carolina, says he is doing this for his grandson.

“So, my why is my eight-year-old grandson,” Chapman said. “I want him to live in a world where there is no Alzheimer’s disease. As he ages, which we all will hopefully, I don’t want him to have to worry about am I going to lose my brain function because of a disease like Alzheimer’s and dementia. That’s why we need that treatment, and that’s why we need that cure.”

Andrew King, who has participant in this event 12 times, says he loves the family-like aspect, and that is what keeps him coming back year after year.

“The whole thing, all the camaraderie being with all your buddies,” King said. “Everyone’s out here riding for the same cause. So, it’s just an intimate group, it really is, everybody.”

Ride to End Alz S.C. raised over $800,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association this year from cyclists, volunteers and other sponsors.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to the Issac Apartments in the Nexton area in reference to people reportedly...
1 dead following shooting at Summerville apartment complex
The lawsuit alleges the resort did not warn residents how windy it was that day, either.
Lawsuit: Woman’s face ‘shattered’ by unanchored beach umbrella at Isle of Palms Resort
The incident happened in a non-patient care area.
Facilities member electrocuted at MUSC, official says
After the diver removed the license plate, deputies determined the truck belonged to Thelonious...
Body found inside missing man’s truck pulled from river, deputies say
Newly obtained dashcam footage shows a brand new look at the scene and the law enforcement...
New dashcam video shows scene, law enforcement presence after downtown Charleston mass shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: ‘You’re forcing people to have kids’: Roe v. Wade protests continue in Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Minority leader positions at risk on the Berkeley Co. School Board
After the diving team removed the license plate, deputies determined the truck belonged to...
Body found inside missing man’s truck pulled from river, deputies say
A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of the Lowcountry until 2 a.m. Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Parts of Dorchester Road under water