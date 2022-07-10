Ride to End Alz. raises over $800,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Over 300 cyclists rode 255 miles across the state to raise money for Alzheimer’s disease.

Over three days, the cyclists rode from Simpsonville to Newbury to Orangeburg and finished Sunday in Mount Pleasant. Over 150 people volunteered for the 14th year of Ride to End Alz S.C.

A lot of cyclists and leaders had personal connections to the cause. Jerry Chapman, the director of Ride to End Alz South Carolina, says he is doing this for his grandson.

“So, my why is my eight-year-old grandson,” Chapman said. “I want him to live in a world where there is no Alzheimer’s disease. As he ages, which we all will hopefully, I don’t want him to have to worry about am I going to lose my brain function because of a disease like Alzheimer’s and dementia. That’s why we need that treatment, and that’s why we need that cure.”

Andrew King, who has participant in this event 12 times, says he loves the family-like aspect, and that is what keeps him coming back year after year.

“The whole thing, all the camaraderie being with all your buddies,” King said. “Everyone’s out here riding for the same cause. So, it’s just an intimate group, it really is, everybody.”

Ride to End Alz S.C. raised over $800,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association this year from cyclists, volunteers and other sponsors.

