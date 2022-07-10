RiverDogs emerge with 6-2 win in rain-shortened game; Second game postponed

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs slugged three home runs in five innings of action on Sunday afternoon, winning a rain-shortened game by a 6-2 score over the Augusta GreenJackets at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The game was resumed in the bottom of the second inning after being suspended on Saturday night. 2,952 fans witnessed the resumption.

The second game of the doubleheader, Sunday’s originally scheduled game, was postponed and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on a date to be determined in Augusta.

Augusta (39-41) was first on the board, also using the long ball to do their damage.

With Antonio Jimenez on the mound, Brandol Mezquita looped a triple into the right field corner to open the fourth inning.

Brandon Parker followed with his sixth home run of the season, a tww-run blast to left as the GreenJackets moved in front 2-0.

The RiverDogs (53-27) evened the score immediately in the bottom of the same frame.

Willy Vasquez began the inning with a bang, lining his fourth home run of the season to left field.

Bobby Seymour then reached on a strike three passed ball.

Oneill Manzueta followed with a single and Seymour went to third on Logan Allen’s groundout.

Another passed ball allowed Seymour to race home with the tying run.

The fifth inning was the difference in the contest as Nick Schnell walked to open the frame and Carson Williams followed by blasting a go-ahead, two-run home run. The long ball was his team-leading 10th of the campaign.

Vasquez followed with a double, causing Augusta to go to the bullpen.

Seymour greeted new pitcher Miguel Pena with a two-run blast of his own to increase the lead to 6-2.

The home run was the first baseman’s ninth of the year. Jimenez earned the win by tossing 4.0 innings and allowing two runs on seven hits.

Ben Peoples started the game, working 2.0 scoreless innings on Saturday night with four strikeouts.

The RiverDogs will return to action on Tuesday night against the Lynchburg Hillcats in Virginia.

The contest is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Single-game tickets are available for all RiverDogs home games at riverdogs.com RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at //riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.