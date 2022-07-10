RiverDogs and GreenJackets Suspended; Game to be Resumed Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs Saturday night contest against the Augusta GreenJackets was suspended due to heavy rain at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The game was tied 0-0 in the middle of the second inning when rain caused the tarp to be placed on the field.

The teams will resume the game in the bottom of the second inning on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. It will be played as a nine-inning contest.

The game originally scheduled for Sunday will be seven innings in duration and begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest.

Ticket holders from Saturday will receive a credit to their MyTickets account good for a future 2022 regular season game.

A ticket dated for Sunday will be good for entry to both contests.

Gates will open at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

