RiverDogs and GreenJackets Suspended; Game to be Resumed Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs Saturday night contest against the Augusta GreenJackets was suspended due to heavy rain at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The game was tied 0-0 in the middle of the second inning when rain caused the tarp to be placed on the field.

The teams will resume the game in the bottom of the second inning on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. It will be played as a nine-inning contest.

The game originally scheduled for Sunday will be seven innings in duration and begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest.

Ticket holders from Saturday will receive a credit to their MyTickets account good for a future 2022 regular season game.

A ticket dated for Sunday will be good for entry to both contests.

Gates will open at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Individual tickets to all home games are still available. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are already available at //riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.

