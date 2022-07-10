SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC governor to hold news conference at USS Yorktown

The news conference will be about a “major announcement regarding the USS Yorktown”, according...
The news conference will be about a “major announcement regarding the USS Yorktown”, according to a news release.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to join other leaders at the USS Yorktown on Monday for a news conference.

McMaster will be joined by S.C. Office of Resilience Chief Officer Ben Duncan and Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie Monday at 1:00 p.m.

The news conference will be about a “major announcement regarding the USS Yorktown”, according to a news release.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to the Issac Apartments in the Nexton area in reference to people reportedly...
1 dead following shooting at Summerville apartment complex
The lawsuit alleges the resort did not warn residents how windy it was that day, either.
Lawsuit: Woman’s face ‘shattered’ by unanchored beach umbrella at Isle of Palms Resort
The incident happened in a non-patient care area.
Facilities member electrocuted at MUSC, official says
After the diving team removed the license plate, deputies determined the truck belonged to...
Body found inside missing man’s truck pulled from river, deputies say
Newly obtained dashcam footage shows a brand new look at the scene and the law enforcement...
New dashcam video shows scene, law enforcement presence after downtown Charleston mass shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: ‘You’re forcing people to have kids’: Roe v. Wade protests continue in Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Minority leader positions at risk on the Berkeley Co. School Board
A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of the Lowcountry until 2 a.m. Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Road closures reported in Charleston Co. Sunday night
After the diving team removed the license plate, deputies determined the truck belonged to...
Body found inside missing man’s truck pulled from river, deputies say