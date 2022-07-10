SC governor to hold news conference at USS Yorktown

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to join other leaders at the USS Yorktown on Monday for a news conference.

McMaster will be joined by S.C. Office of Resilience Chief Officer Ben Duncan and Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie Monday at 1:00 p.m.

The news conference will be about a “major announcement regarding the USS Yorktown”, according to a news release.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.