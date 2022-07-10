SC Lottery
Several rounds of showers and storms are expected today!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will stall over the region today. Factoring in the stalled front and the sea breeze, several rounds of showers and storms are likely. Anything that develops will be slow moving. As a result, the risk for flooding is higher today. Several spots have the potential to pick up between 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible. A FLOOD WATCH has been issued to highlight this threat, which is in effect from 2 pm this afternoon through 2 am Monday morning. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s prior to any activity moving in. We’ll stay unsettled through Monday with the front overhead before lower rain chances head our way through the middle of the week. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 80s, but we climb back to near 90 degrees on Tuesday.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 74.

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 75.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 77.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 77.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 75.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 74.

