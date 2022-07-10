Snee Farm wins 8th consecutive City Swim Meet Title

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - In one of the closest CCAA championship meets ever, the competition came down to the final relays of the meet’s second day.

Although the North Charleston Barracudas stood in seventh place at the end of Day 1, they nearly completed a miraculous comeback before falling short.

In the end, the Snee Farm Swim Team survived with a 18.5 point victory to claim their eighth consecutive City Meet title (2781.0 – 2762.5).

The third place Northbridge Terrace Killer Whales (2666 points) and the fourth place Daniel Island Flying Fish (2624.5) were also in the running until the end, finishing much closer to the top than teams traditionally in those positions.

Snee Farm’s victory was the closest City Meet finish since 2008, and the second-closest result since the CCAA adopted its current scoring system in 2000. The point difference between first and fourth places was the smallest ever under the new scoring system.

The individual star of Day 2 was North Charleston’s Luke Green, who set new meet records in the 13-14 boys butterfly, backstroke, and individual medley events.

Luke’s brother Charlie was also a triple-crown winner, claiming the 15-18 boys butterfly, backstroke (a meet record), and individual medley races.

Other City Meet record-setters were Northbridge Terrace’s Sean Groeber (13-14 boys breaststroke), Snee Farm’s Sophie Frece (15-18 girls 50 backstroke), Hobcaw’s Gil Shaw (15-18 girls breaststroke), and Snee Farm’s Kyle Hertwig (15-18 boys freestyle).

In addition, North Charleston’s Ivan Wilson set a new record in the 13-14 boys freestyle as the leadoff swimmer on the Barracudas’ relay team, which also broke the City Meet record.

Two other relay teams broke CCAA records: Hobcaw’s 15-18 girls free relay (Kennedy Anne DeVeaux, Gil Shaw, Elizabeth Kelley, and Adair Shaw), and Snee Farm’s 15-18 mixed medley relay (Anne Thompson, Avery Frece, Kyle Hertwig, and Jackson Allison).

Three other swimmers were champions of multiple events: Sha-Mel-Lon’s Carly Foust (11-12 girls butterfly and individual medley), Ashborough’s Jimmy Young (11-12 boys freestyle and individual medley), and Daniel Island’s Ellie Chalupsky (13-14 girls butterfly and backstroke).

The overall girls team champion of the City Meet was the Parkshore Piranhas, while the North Charleston Barracudas finished as the top-scoring boys team.

Nearly 850 swimmers from the eighteen CCAA teams participated in this year’s championship meet, held at the North Charleston Aquatic Center.

Team scores and individual results can be found here.

