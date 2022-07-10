‘You’re forcing people to have kids’: Roe v. Wade protests continue in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A group rallied in front of the Custom House in downtown Charleston to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade last month, saying they want the rights to their bodies back.

The group, which featured members of the community, chanted phrases like “Not your uterus, not your problem” and preached about women’s rights Saturday afternoon.

Olivia Newton, one of the pro-choice activists at the protest, says she does not feel like the government cares about her well-being.

“You have baby boomers representing Gen Z,” Newton said. “You don’t have people that are actually looking out for us. You have people that want the population to grow because they want to keep the working class going. They want to keep that backbone of society. But they don’t care about us. But they don’t care about my health care.”

Jalicia Fowler, another pro-choice activist, says she believes the government should focus on improving the lives of kids that are already alive right now.

“The cycle is repeating itself,” Fowler said. “You’re forcing people to have kids. They are just going to end up back in the system. If this is about pro-life, pro-children pro, pro-save the kid, then worry about the kids that are alive right now in your system because they need your help.”

The group says they heard some people use derogatory language as they drove by, but there was no one actively representing the other side of the issue at the protest.

