1 killed, 4 injured in single-vehicle crash on I-26 Sunday night

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died and several others were injured after a vehicle crashed in Dorchester County Sunday night.(AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died and several others were injured after a vehicle crashed in Dorchester County Sunday night.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday night on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 182.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a 2007 Chevrolet SUV was traveling east on I-26 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and trees and overturned.

Pye says one backseat passenger died and the driver and three other passengers were taken to the hospital.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

