SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Anger mounts among Uvalde families, new report expected soon

A teacher recovering from bullet wounds describes what occurred in the Robb Elementary School shooting. (CNN, KABB/WOAI, Family Photos)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers investigating the Uvalde school massacre say it intends to show residents of the town surveillance video from the hallway at Robb Elementary School on the day of the May 24 attack.

It comes as anger over why police waited so long to confront the gunman mounts among families of the 21 people killed inside a fourth-grade classroom.

Hundreds of people gathered and marched in Uvalde under searing 100-degree heat over the weekend in a renewed push for answers and accountability, including relatives of some of the 19 children killed.

Some Uvalde residents on Monday joined President Joe Biden on the White House law as he showcased a new law meant to reduce gun violence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies
Coroner confirms identity of body found inside missing man’s truck
Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left...
Victim of weekend North Charleston shooting identified
A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of the Lowcountry until 2 a.m. Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Road closures reported in Charleston Co. Sunday night
It happened in the King Street area around 2:00 a.m.
Report: Man followed, attacked after leaving King Street bar
It happened at 6:25 p.m. on SC 64 near Ritter Road.
Troopers: 2 dead, 3 injured following Colleton Co. crash

Latest News

Through a freedom of information request, data shows hundreds of items between the Tri-County...
Hundreds of items reported ‘lost’ during latest school district inventories
This image provided by NASA on Monday, July 11, 2022, shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, captured...
Far out: NASA space telescope’s 1st cosmic view goes deep
William's Memorial Elementary School STEM Lab teacher Penny Buckley says she's busy at work...
Classroom Champions: STEM Lab teacher wants robotic zoo pets for hands on learning
A judge ruled Monday morning in Orangeburg County that a restraining order filed against...
Judge grants restraining order extension to include Bowen Turner’s parents