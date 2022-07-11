CofC warns students of off-campus sexual assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston has notified its students of a Sunday night sexual assault that remains under investigation.

The college’s Department of Public Safety said the incident, which was reported to Charleston Police, happened in the area of Burns Lane between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday.

No arrests have been made so far.

The victim in the case said a man, between 5-feet 8-inches tall and 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds and with very long deadlocks, sexually assaulted her.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Charleston Police at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

