Coroner confirms identity of body found inside missing man’s truck

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the body found in a truck that had been submerged in the Edisto River.

Thelonious “Lamar” Green, 54, from Hollywood, was found inside the vehicle Saturday afternoon, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Charleston County deputies said Green’s truck had been found in the river on Saturday with a body inside. Deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. to Willtown Bluff Boat Landing near Adams Run after a diving team called the Chaos Divers found a vehicle in the river.

“CCSO’s Underwater Recovery Team was working early Sunday morning to remove the vehicle from the water,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

After the diving team removed the license plate, deputies determined the truck belonged to Thelonious Lamar Green, 54, who was reported missing in June.

Thelonious Lamar Green's truck was found in the Edisto River Saturday. (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say Green was last seen leaving a gathering held at 9191 Penny Creek Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. on June 4. Green’s uncle, Charles Seabrook, said Green was attending a graduation event the night he disappeared. Green reportedly suffers from memory loss and has other health issues that require medication.

Green’s family reached out to the Chaos Divers, who work on missing person cases around the country, to help with the search for Green.

“We appreciate the Green family’s cooperation with the investigation and their extra efforts in working to find their loved one,” Knapp said. “We thank Chaos Divers for their diligence in searching the water and helping to bring a measure of closure to Lamar Green’s family.”

No foul play is suspected at the time.

