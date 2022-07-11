Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in shooting at apartment complex

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has named the Summerville man who was shot after an apparent disturbance at a Summerville-area apartment complex.

Caleb Mitchell, 20, died in the Friday night incident, Berkeley County Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

Deputies responded to the Issac Apartments in the Nexton area Friday night to investigate a report of people causing a disturbance in the pool area. But deputies said after they responded and the dispute was resolved, they were called back to the scene at around 7:55 p.m. to a report of shots fired, Cpl. Carli Drayton said.

When deputies arrived back at the apartment, they found Mitchell with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Drayton said.

She said investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that the disturbance and the shooting were related.

There has been no word on an arrest.

