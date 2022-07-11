FIRST ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash closes portion of Bohicket Road
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a multi-vehicle crash has a portion of Bohicket Road closed Monday morning.
Deputies say the crash has Bohicket Road near Edenvale Road closed.
Deputies say there were injuries reported with the crash and are asking drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
