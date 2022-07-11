SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster makes ‘major announcement’ about USS Yorktown

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is set to make a “major announcement” Monday afternoon regarding the USS Yorktown.

NOT SEEING THE LIVE VIDEO: Click Here.

McMaster will be joined by Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and other officials at 1 p.m. Monday.

The announcement is being held at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum.

A live stream of the governor’s remarks will be added to this story.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies
Body found inside missing man’s truck pulled from river, deputies say
Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left...
Detectives investigating fatal North Charleston shooting
A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of the Lowcountry until 2 a.m. Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Road closures reported in Charleston Co. Sunday night
It happened in the King Street area around 2:00 a.m.
Report: Man followed, attacked after leaving King Street bar
It happened at 6:25 p.m. on SC 64 near Ritter Road.
Troopers: 2 dead, 3 injured following Colleton Co. crash

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Proposed ordinance removes resident parking exemptions at Folly Beach
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Nonprofit uses database to track encounters with motorists and pedestrians
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in Sunday night crash on I-26
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died and several others were injured after a...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in Sunday night crash on I-26