WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster makes ‘major announcement’ about USS Yorktown
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is set to make a “major announcement” Monday afternoon regarding the USS Yorktown.
NOT SEEING THE LIVE VIDEO: Click Here.
McMaster will be joined by Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and other officials at 1 p.m. Monday.
The announcement is being held at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum.
A live stream of the governor’s remarks will be added to this story.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.