Hundreds of items reported ‘lost’ during latest school district inventories

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - At the beginning of each school year, students receive multiple pieces of technology to help equip them for the school year. Through a freedom of information request, data shows hundreds of items between the Tri-County districts have been deemed lost or missing.

Students are given things like Chromebooks, iPads and mobile hotspots all to help them excel in their schoolwork and learning. While they’re all supposed to be turned back in at the end of the school year, some items have not made it back.

Between Charleston County School District, Berkeley County School District, and Dorchester District 2 – more than half a million dollars worth of equipment was considered lost or missing during their latest inventories.

Here’s a breakdown of each district.

In Charleston County, officials say schools conduct self-inventories of instructional technology devices to determine missing items. Those items are then reported to the Technology HelpDesk. 45 iPads and 345 Chromebooks were reported missing during the last school year – amounting to $183,000.

In Berkeley County, 465 Chromebooks, 13 laptops, 10 iPads and 98 hotspots were unaccounted for during the school year. That totals more than $234,000.

And in DD2, they have nearly 73,000 pieces of technology inventory. Among those missing though include 218 laptops, 91 hotspots and 48 iPads. Officials say the district pays for the hotspot service but not the device itself. The other items add up to $111,000.

The districts are working to get me more information on if there is any kind of investigation and/or search for the items once they are deemed lost and if a student is held responsible.

