McMaster signs executive order to remove hazardous waste from USS Yorktown

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday announced the signing of an executive order to remove hazardous waste from the hull of the USS Yorktown.

McMaster made the announcement at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant that funds from the American Rescue Plan Act would be used to commission an updated cost study on the removal of hazardous material from the aircraft carrier.

“This is a special place for a whole lot of reasons,” McMaster said. “And it’s been entrusted to us, and we have to be sure that it continues to flourish. So, that is one of the reasons I am so thankful to those who have led this effort.”

Executive order 2022-20 will allow the Office of Resiliency to conduct the cost survey and manage the removal of 140,000 gallons of fuel that was left on board the USS Yorktown when it was donated to Patriots Point.

“Advantages go to those that pay attention,” Chief Resiliency Officer Ben Duncan said. “The governor has given his attention to this. We understand the process, we understand the project and we’re ready to get working as soon as possible.”

The order states that continued corrosion of the outer hull of the ship could lead to failure of the inner tanks and could release hazardous materials into Charleston Harbor.

Patriots Point officials say Monday’s announcement is a way to prevent that failure and no leaks have occurred.

“The fighting lady has welcomed thousands to teach about concepts like duty, honor, citizenship and country,” Department of Natural Resources Director Robert Boyles said. “Today, we celebrate these attributes as we announce the plans to remediate the fighting lady. Ensure that she can continue to tell her story to the Lowcountry and to the world.”

A previous study conducted in 2013 estimated the cost of removing the contaminants at $4.4 million.

Duncan says it could take between three and four months to update the study.

The full executive order can be found here.

Watch the full announcement here:

