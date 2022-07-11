SC Lottery
N. Charleston Police mourn retired K-9

K-9 Chopper served the North Charleston Police Department for 10 years until his retirement in 2018.(North Charleston Police)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say one of its retired K-9 officers that served the department for a decade has died.

Chopper served the police department for 10 years until his retirement in 2018, police say.

A Twitter post from the sheriff’s office states that after his retirment, Chopper lived out his life with his former handler, Kathy Kirkland.

