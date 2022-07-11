N. Charleston Police mourn retired K-9

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say one of its retired K-9 officers that served the department for a decade has died.

Chopper served the police department for 10 years until his retirement in 2018, police say.

A Twitter post from the sheriff’s office states that after his retirment, Chopper lived out his life with his former handler, Kathy Kirkland.

The North Charleston Police Department sadly announces the passing of retired K-9 Chopper. Chopper proudly served the City of North Charleston for 10 years. After retirement in 2018 he lived out his life with former NCPD K-9 handler Kathy Kirkland. Chopper, you will be missed! pic.twitter.com/nwilUAeykr — North Charleston Police (@NCPD) July 11, 2022

