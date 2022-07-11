SC Lottery
Stalled front to our south means more clouds but less rain today!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Keep the umbrellas handy again today as unsettled weather continues across the Lowcountry! A slow-moving front has shifted just south of our area and this should keep the worst weather out of our area today. We still can’t rule out a few downpours and with the ground very saturated, any downpours could produce temporary minor flooding. Expect lots of clouds today and they will keep the temperatures down. Highs will only reach 82-84° this afternoon. Average highs are near 90°. The front will wash out and temperatures will start to heat back up as more sunshine is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through mid-week. Highs will climb into the upper 80s on Tuesday, low to mid 90s on Wednesday. Tropical moisture may spread into our area again later this week increasing the chances for storms by Thursday. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding possible later today