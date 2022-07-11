Stalled front to our south means more clouds but less rain!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A slow-moving front has shifted just south of our area and this should keep the worst weather out of our area today. We still can’t rule out a few downpours for the rest of the day and with the ground very saturated, any downpours could produce temporary minor flooding. The front will wash out and temperatures will start to heat back up as more sunshine is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through mid-week. Highs will climb into the upper 80s on Tuesday, low to mid 90s on Wednesday. Tropical moisture may spread into our area again later this week increasing the chances for storms by Thursday into the weekend. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83, Low 72.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 75.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 76.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 76.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 74.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 73.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 73.

