SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Stalled front to our south means more clouds but less rain!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A slow-moving front has shifted just south of our area and this should keep the worst weather out of our area today. We still can’t rule out a few downpours for the rest of the day and with the ground very saturated, any downpours could produce temporary minor flooding. The front will wash out and temperatures will start to heat back up as more sunshine is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through mid-week. Highs will climb into the upper 80s on Tuesday, low to mid 90s on Wednesday. Tropical moisture may spread into our area again later this week increasing the chances for storms by Thursday into the weekend. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83, Low 72.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 75.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 76.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 76.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 74.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 73.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 73.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies
Body found inside missing man’s truck pulled from river, deputies say
Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left...
Detectives investigating fatal North Charleston shooting
A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of the Lowcountry until 2 a.m. Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Road closures reported in Charleston Co. Sunday night
It happened in the King Street area around 2:00 a.m.
Report: Man followed, attacked after leaving King Street bar
It happened at 6:25 p.m. on SC 64 near Ritter Road.
Troopers: 2 dead, 3 injured following Colleton Co. crash

Latest News

VIDEO: Your Monday afternoon forecast
VIDEO: Your Monday afternoon forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday morning forecast
A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of the Lowcountry until 2 a.m. Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Road closures reported in Charleston Co. Sunday night
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Road closures reported in Charleston Co. Sunday night