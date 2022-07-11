Railway workers injured in Columbia train derailment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A train derailment sent two people to the hospital in Columbia Monday. A representative from Norfolk Southern said three locomotives and three cars derailed Monday morning. The train was traveling from Atlanta to Charleston.

The Columbia Fire Department said the crash happened Monday morning at around 8:20 a.m. close to Longwood Rd near Shop Rd. First responders reported two railway employees were taken to an area hospital for their injuries.

The railway is currently shut down while crews work to clear the scene. Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins said the crash caused a fuel spill in the rural area around the site. It is currently contained.

At around 11:30 a.m. Norfolk Southern released a statement on the crash,

“Norfolk Southern is grateful to the first responders in Columbia for their quick response and taking care of our crew who remain at a local hospital. We have responded to the scene with additional personnel and partners to begin the clean-up and repairs to reopen the track, and appreciate the public’s patience during this process.”

An investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway and will be reported to the Federal Railroad Administration.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

