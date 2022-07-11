Troopers: 2 dead, 3 injured following Colleton Co. crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Sunday night crash in the Walterboro area that left two people dead and three others injured.

It happened at 6:25 p.m. on SC 64 near Ritter Road.

A 2018 Honda SUV traveling east and a Volkswagen minivan traveling west collided on SC 64, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.

The driver of the Honda was killed, and a passenger in the vehicle was hurt and taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Volkswagen also suffered fatal injuries, and two additional passengers in the minivan were taken to the hospital.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the names of the victims.

Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is assisting in the investigating.

