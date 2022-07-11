Troopers respond to crash involving Berkeley County deputy

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is involving a crash involving a deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on St. James Avenue near the Carnes Crossroads neighborhood.

It involved a sheriff’s SUV and a minivan.

The crash did not appear to involve serious injuries.

State troopers have not yet released details on the incident.

State troopers are investigating a crash involving a Berkeley County Sheriff's Office SUV and a minivan on St. James Avenue Monday afternoon. (Live 5)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.