Troopers respond to crash involving Berkeley County deputy
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is involving a crash involving a deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon.
The crash happened on St. James Avenue near the Carnes Crossroads neighborhood.
It involved a sheriff’s SUV and a minivan.
The crash did not appear to involve serious injuries.
State troopers have not yet released details on the incident.
