Victim of weekend North Charleston shooting identified

By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have released the name of the North Charleston man killed in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Desmond Miller, 26, died at approximately 3:35 a.m. at the scene in the 7600 block of Winchester Street from a gunshot wound, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Deputies responding to a report of gunfire found a car that had crashed into a ditch and an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound, Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Charleston County EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Deputies, including K-9 units, searched the area for potential suspects but no arrests have been made.

Detectives are actively investigating the shooting, Knapp said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

