WATCH: SCDNR introduces Hank the puppy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Saturday, July 9, 2022, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) introduced their newest K-9 trainee.

Hank the puppy and his trainer Lieutenant Brady Branham were at Academy Sports in the Village at Sandhill, 730 Fashion Dr. in Columbia. Hank is six weeks old and for the next ten months will be undergoing socializing with Branham. Afterwards he’ll be undergoing SCDNR Canine training.

Hank the puppy and Lt. Brady Branham (SCDNR)

The chocolate Labrador Retriever will learn how to help officers track people and detect wildlife.

