SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

WATCH: SCDNR introduces Hank the puppy

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Saturday, July 9, 2022, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) introduced their newest K-9 trainee.

Hank the puppy and his trainer Lieutenant Brady Branham were at Academy Sports in the Village at Sandhill, 730 Fashion Dr. in Columbia. Hank is six weeks old and for the next ten months will be undergoing socializing with Branham. Afterwards he’ll be undergoing SCDNR Canine training.

Hank the puppy and Lt. Brady Branham
Hank the puppy and Lt. Brady Branham(SCDNR)

The chocolate Labrador Retriever will learn how to help officers track people and detect wildlife.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies
Body found inside missing man’s truck pulled from river, deputies say
Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left...
Detectives investigating fatal North Charleston shooting
A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of the Lowcountry until 2 a.m. Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Road closures reported in Charleston Co. Sunday night
It happened in the King Street area around 2:00 a.m.
Report: Man followed, attacked after leaving King Street bar
It happened at 6:25 p.m. on SC 64 near Ritter Road.
Troopers: 2 dead, 3 injured following Colleton Co. crash

Latest News

The parents of a 19-year-old Orangeburg resident accused of sexual assault can no longer...
Judge grants restraining order extension to include Bowen Turner’s parents, family
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Monday announced the signing of an executive order to...
Gov. McMaster signs executive order to remove hazardous waste from USS Yorktown
Source: Live 5
RAW VIDEO: Gov. McMaster announces plan to remove fuel from USS Yorktown
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Eimillio Tyleekus Que Robinson
Police looking for armed, dangerous man wanted for shooting at Anderson Mall