3rd person arrested in shootout at McClellanville gas station

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Marshals arrested a third person Tuesday in a May shootout at a Charleston County gas station, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says.

Wesley Howard Gerald, 27, faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Court document state Charleston County deputies responded at approximately 9:45 p.m. on May 29 to the Circle K gas station in the 10100 block of Highway 17 North about a reported shootout in the parking lot involving multiple people.

Detectives identified Gerald from security video from the gas station after he was taken to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

“[Gerald] was observed on video in the area of a dark Ford Fusion, parked near the gas pumps, where multiple bullet casings were located and smoke from multiple gunshots could be seen coming from the area of the vehicle when nobody else was present except [Gerald],” an affidavit states.

Charleston County deputies previously arrested William Torrel Mazyck, 29; and Shiarae Manigault, 22, on the same charges.

