SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

4th suspect in shooting that killed 6-year-old back in SC, deputies say

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office said Monday the last of four suspects in a drive-by shooting that killed a North boy is back in the Palmetto State.

Jeremiah Harley, 18, of Canandaigua, New York, has been extradited to South Carolina on charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder and four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said.

“He was brought back to this state over this past weekend to face charges in this utterly senseless murder of a child,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

The charges stem from the May 13 drive-by shooting that left 6-year-old Winston Hunter dead.

Investigators say Hunter had spent the evening at a gathering with family and friends and that he and his family had recently returned home when a light-colored sedan drive past and fired shots into the house.

Winston Hunter died in a drive-by shooting at his family's home in North on May 13,...
Winston Hunter died in a drive-by shooting at his family's home in North on May 13, investigators say.(WIS/Provided)

“We were blessed to have had Winston in our community for six years,” Ravenell said. “Now Heaven will take care of this little angel.”

Harley was 17 at the time of the shooting, Walker said.

But South Carolina law automatically charges a 17-year-old facing a Class D or higher felony as an adult and murder is a class A felony with a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison, he said.

Three others have also been charged and returned from New York within weeks of the shooting.

Michael Thomas Lloyd, 20, of Chillicothe, Illinois; Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, of West...
Michael Thomas Lloyd, 20, of Chillicothe, Illinois; Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, of West Columbia; Seth James Phillips of Farmington, New York; and Jeremiah Harley 18, of Canandaigua, New York, are all charged in the May 13 killing of 6-year-old Winston Hunter.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Michael Thomas Lloyd, 20, of Chillicothe, Illinois; Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, of West Columbia; Seth James Phillips of Farmington, N.Y. are each facing the same charges.

Ravenell said it remains important to remember the name of the child rather than that of his assailants.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies
Coroner confirms identity of body found inside missing man’s truck
Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left...
Victim of weekend North Charleston shooting identified
A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of the Lowcountry until 2 a.m. Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Road closures reported in Charleston Co. Sunday night
It happened in the King Street area around 2:00 a.m.
Report: Man followed, attacked after leaving King Street bar
It happened at 6:25 p.m. on SC 64 near Ritter Road.
Troopers: 2 dead, 3 injured following Colleton Co. crash

Latest News

Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said most of the money collected from the one-cent sale...
Berkeley Co. looking to add 1-cent sales tax renewal to November ballot
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 4th suspect in shooting that killed 6-year-old back in SC, deputies say
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. looking to add 1-cent sales tax renewal to November ballot
Through a freedom of information request, data shows hundreds of items between the Tri-County...
Hundreds of items reported ‘lost’ during latest school district inventories