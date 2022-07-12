4th suspect in shooting that killed 6-year-old back in SC, deputies say

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office said Monday the last of four suspects in a drive-by shooting that killed a North boy is back in the Palmetto State.

Jeremiah Harley, 18, of Canandaigua, New York, has been extradited to South Carolina on charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder and four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said.

“He was brought back to this state over this past weekend to face charges in this utterly senseless murder of a child,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

The charges stem from the May 13 drive-by shooting that left 6-year-old Winston Hunter dead.

Investigators say Hunter had spent the evening at a gathering with family and friends and that he and his family had recently returned home when a light-colored sedan drive past and fired shots into the house.

Winston Hunter died in a drive-by shooting at his family's home in North on May 13, investigators say. (WIS/Provided)

“We were blessed to have had Winston in our community for six years,” Ravenell said. “Now Heaven will take care of this little angel.”

Harley was 17 at the time of the shooting, Walker said.

But South Carolina law automatically charges a 17-year-old facing a Class D or higher felony as an adult and murder is a class A felony with a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison, he said.

Three others have also been charged and returned from New York within weeks of the shooting.

Michael Thomas Lloyd, 20, of Chillicothe, Illinois; Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, of West Columbia; Seth James Phillips of Farmington, New York; and Jeremiah Harley 18, of Canandaigua, New York, are all charged in the May 13 killing of 6-year-old Winston Hunter. (Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Michael Thomas Lloyd, 20, of Chillicothe, Illinois; Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, of West Columbia; Seth James Phillips of Farmington, N.Y. are each facing the same charges.

Ravenell said it remains important to remember the name of the child rather than that of his assailants.

