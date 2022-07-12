Alex Murdaugh expected to face murder charges in wife’s, son’s killings, attorney says

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WTOC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division met with members of Alex Murdaugh’s family Tuesday morning to inform them Murdaugh is expected to be indicted on murder charges later this week, according to Murdaugh’s attorney, Jim Griffin.

Griffin said Tuesday afternoon that SLED informed the Murdaugh family that the murder indictments will be for the deaths of Murdaugh’s wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and his youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh. Murdaugh told investigators he discovered their bodies at the family’s property in rural Colleton County on the night of June 7, 2021.

But Griffin told WTOC-TV that he has not personally been informed by law enforcement or the Attorney General’s office that Murdaugh will be charged with murder.

Griffin reached out to the Attorney General’s office who told him they have nothing to report to him at this time.

Under South Carolina’s Crime Victims’ Constitutional Rights, the family was notified ahead of the grand jury to seek the indictment.

Griffin says as soon as the indictments come out, they plan to seek a bond hearing to have the facts on the record of the evidence against their client. In the meantime, Griffin says no statements will be released from them until charges are actually brought against Murdaugh.

Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural Colleton County on June 7, 2021. Alex Murdaugh, (right), Maggie's husband and Paul's father, called 911 and told investigators he discovered the bodies. (Provided)

SLED released the following statement:

SLED’s investigation into the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh is still active and ongoing. Agents are committed to the integrity of the investigation, thus no additional information from SLED will be provided at this time.

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh died from “multiple gunshot wounds” near the dog kennels at their property. SLED has been in charge of the case and no suspects have ever been named and there have been no arrests yet.

Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16 indictments against him totaling 81 charges. He is accused of schemes to defraud victims of nearly $8.5 million.

In 2018, the Murdaugh family’s housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, died after a “trip and fall” accident at the Murdaugh’s home. SLED reopened that case and has confirmed they will be exhuming Satterfield’s body. Satterfield’s family approved her body being exhumed last month. In September of last year, SLED opened a criminal investigation into Satterfield’s death.

Here is a timeline of the Murdaugh death investigation and subsequent developments:

