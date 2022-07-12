Berkeley Co. looking to add 1-cent sales tax renewal to November ballot

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Voters in Berkeley County could see another question added to their ballots in November about the future of the county’s one-cent sales tax.

Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said most of the money collected from this tax would go toward infrastructure, specifically roads.

“The sales tax program deals with a lot of different traffic concerns,” Cribb said. “That’s the number one concern we get in Berkeley County is traffic congestion and road conditions.”

The county’s One Cent Sales Tax has been in effect since 2009, and voters opted to renew the program for another seven years in 2014. The current one-cent sales tax will expire in May 2023.

Along with roads, the sales tax funds projects to improve bridges, drainage and conservation efforts.

“It’s not a millage increase to the property owner,” Cribb said. “It’s not going up on the property owner’s taxes.”

Some projects already paid for by this tax are improvements to the U-S 176/Nexton Parkway intersection, the widening of 176 from Nexton Parkway to Carnes Crossroads and the widening of Henry Brown Boulevard.

If the new referendum is passed, Cribb said people can expect more roads to be resurfaced, which is good news for voters like Bryan Cole.

“You’re either going to spend a little bit more out of your own pocket for vehicle repairs, or you’re going to do it for the road system,” Cole said. “I think it would be best overall for the entire road system to be fixed.”

Cribb said improvements to the Highway 52/176 intersection in Goose Creek are also planned, but half of the money would go to capacity projects, such as road widening.

“If the road systems aren’t kept up and maintained, the property owners are going to suffer,” Cole said.

The sales tax referendum needs to pass through one more reading at county council before it is included on November’s ballot.

