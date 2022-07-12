SC Lottery
Boys, ages 10 and 14, turn themselves in for beating death of 73-year-old man

Two brothers have turned themselves into police for the brutal beating death of a 73-year-old man. (Source: KYW, Philadelphia PD, family photos, CNN)
By Matt Petrillo
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) – Two brothers, ages 10 and 14, have turned themselves into police in connection to the brutal beating death of a 73-year-old man in Philadelphia.

The fatal attack happened on June 24 and was captured on surveillance video. The brothers are two of seven kids captured on camera.

The victim, 73-year-old James Lambert, died the next day.

The boys turned themselves in Monday afternoon. Due to their ages, and because they have not yet been formally charged with a crime, their identities have not been released.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said he anticipates murder charges to be filed.

Police are still working to identify others in the video, hoping the public can help investigators.

Lambert’s grieving family is begging the others involved to turn themselves in and do the right thing.

“Turn yourself in. How could you let us suffer like this? You took him away from us,” Lambert’s sister Elsie Stephens said.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

