Charleston County group wants info on law enforcement encounters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County agency is working to compile data involving interactions with the justice system from people who are either victims of crimes or are accused of committing them.

The Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council is a network of people in the justice system sharing data to improve how the system works.

They say you can make a change by sharing your story. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council is looking for people who want to have an open and honest conversation about their time with the courts.

The council was established in 2015 through grant money to collect data across agencies and talk to people about how the justice system is working. Then they create strategic action plans for improvement.

Community Council representative Keith Smalls says from bond court, to lawyers, to law enforcement, to case workers, they want to hear everything you went through so they can make sure the system is running well.

“I have high expectations for you sharing your story and believe that what we’re going to do with that is what I’ve seen, use all that lived experience all that conversation, and we’re going to impact change,” Smalls says. “We’re going to invoke change and we’re going to create strategic plans and initiatives that help us move forward to having a better local criminal justice system.”

The council is hosting two dialogue sessions about what they call the ‘lived experience” on July 23 and July 30.

To take part, register at the council’s website.

You can also call the CJCC at 843-529-7307.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.