The Citadel board votes to keep tuition freeze

The Citadel Board of Visitors has voted not to increase tuition at the school for the upcoming academic year.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel Board of Visitors has voted not to increase tuition at the school for the upcoming academic year. The decision makes four consecutive years of no increase.

The board noted during a June meeting that many families are still facing challenges based on the current economic climate.

“The Board’s unanimous vote to keep the tuition freeze in place marks the fourth consecutive year our cadets and students will not see an increase,” Col. Dylan Goff, ‘02, BOV chair, said. “The appropriations from the South Carolina General Assembly, aligned with the college’s continuing approaches to manage costs, enabled us to offer the outstanding Citadel cadet and student experiences for which we are known at the same tuition rates as 2019.”

In November, the board voted for a 2.7% increase in rates to keep up with the Higher Education Price Index, or the national inflation index that tracks higher education cost drivers.

At the June meeting, the board decided the increase would not be needed despite the HEPI increasing to 5% since the original decision.

The decision mirrors the 2021 decision by the board to rescind a 2.5% increase that was voted on in 2020.

Officials with the school say they will implement an increase in room, board and quartermaster accounts. Fees will increase by $1,253 for freshmen and $1,043 for upperclassmen.

Additionally, The Citadel is implementing a new fee for cadets taking more than 21 hours per semester using current in-state and out-of-state rates based on student type.

The school says academic and physical campus improvements will continue at the school and they hope the freeze will help maintain the affordability for cadets and students.

