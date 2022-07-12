Construction underway for Trident’s new behavioral hospital, announcing name soon

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Medical Center says the need for more mental health services in the Lowcountry is critical.

The construction process is well underway for their new 60-bed freestanding behavioral hospital that is set to open in the spring of 2023.

The new $30.4 million freestanding behavioral hospital will provide both inpatient and outpatient services all in one location.

The new center will be located on Ingleside Blvd. in Ladson, about two miles from the hospital’s main campus.

Trident Medical Center currently has two smaller units dedicated to solely inpatient adult psychiatry. This new center will be able to provide the community with both inpatient and outpatient adolescent and geriatric psychiatry as well.

Brandon Lilly, a psychiatrist with Trident, will be working in the new facility. Lilly says they are seeing a huge need for child and adolescent care nationwide, especially after the pandemic with many kids missing important moments they won’t get back

“Also, social media, we see a lot of bullying and things like that on social media that make children and adolescents very vulnerable. Certainly, we have seen an increase in suicide rates and need for services among that population,” Lilly says.

Lilly says they have also seen caregiver burnout when taking care of geriatric patients dealing with dementia for example.

The hospital hopes this new facility will take a load off of caregivers allowing them to care for their own needs as well.

Officials with Trident Medical Center say they plan to announce the new name of this facility Wednesday morning.

