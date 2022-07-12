SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Construction underway for Trident’s new behavioral hospital, announcing name soon

Source: Live 5
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Medical Center says the need for more mental health services in the Lowcountry is critical.

The construction process is well underway for their new 60-bed freestanding behavioral hospital that is set to open in the spring of 2023.

The new $30.4 million freestanding behavioral hospital will provide both inpatient and outpatient services all in one location.

The new center will be located on Ingleside Blvd. in Ladson, about two miles from the hospital’s main campus.

Trident Medical Center currently has two smaller units dedicated to solely inpatient adult psychiatry. This new center will be able to provide the community with both inpatient and outpatient adolescent and geriatric psychiatry as well.

Brandon Lilly, a psychiatrist with Trident, will be working in the new facility. Lilly says they are seeing a huge need for child and adolescent care nationwide, especially after the pandemic with many kids missing important moments they won’t get back

“Also, social media, we see a lot of bullying and things like that on social media that make children and adolescents very vulnerable. Certainly, we have seen an increase in suicide rates and need for services among that population,” Lilly says.

Lilly says they have also seen caregiver burnout when taking care of geriatric patients dealing with dementia for example.

The hospital hopes this new facility will take a load off of caregivers allowing them to care for their own needs as well.

Officials with Trident Medical Center say they plan to announce the new name of this facility Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies
Coroner confirms identity of body found inside missing man’s truck
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died and several others were injured after a...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in Sunday night crash on I-26
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday announced the signing of an executive order to...
McMaster signs executive order to remove hazardous waste from USS Yorktown
It happened at 6:25 p.m. on SC 64 near Ritter Road.
Troopers: 2 dead, 3 injured following Colleton Co. crash
Deputies responded to a shooting at a Berkeley County apartment complex that left a 20-year-old...
Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in shooting at apartment complex

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner confirms identity of body found inside missing man’s truck
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Construction underway for Trident’s new behavioral hospital, announcing name soon
Changed Lives Ministry wants to spread the word that they have openings in their Women's...
Faith-based nonprofit looking to fill vacancies in program
Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said most of the money collected from the one-cent sale...
Berkeley Co. looking to add 1-cent sales tax renewal to November ballot