Deputies looking for woman in deadly shooting in Nexton area

Jennifer Mae Todus, 34, has warrants for murder, deputies say, in connection with a deadly...
Jennifer Mae Todus, 34, has warrants for murder, deputies say, in connection with a deadly shooting at the Isaac Apartments Friday night.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a woman wanted on a charge of murder in a Friday night shooting.

Jennifer Mae Todus, 34, has warrants for murder, deputies say, in connection with a deadly shooting at the Isaac Apartments Friday night.

Deputies responded to the apartment complex in the Nexton area Friday night to investigate a report of people causing a disturbance in the pool area, but said they were called back to the scene at around 7:55 p.m. to a report of shots fired, Cpl. Carli Drayton said.

Deputies found a man, later identified as 20-year-old Caleb Mitchell of Summerville, dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Todus is considered armed and extremely dangerous, deputies say.

Anyone who knows of her wherabouts is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4412.

