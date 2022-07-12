Faith-based nonprofit looking to fill vacancies in program

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A faith-based nonprofit in Moncks Corner is looking to fill open spots in a program they say can help change lives.

Changed Lives Ministry wants to spread the word that they have openings in their Women’s Ministry Program and are eager to fill them with women looking to change their lives.

The Women’s Ministry is a 13-week faith-based program designed to help women struggling with drug or alcohol addiction. Women in the program are fed and housed for free. Each day is structured- schedules can include bible studies, community service, devotion time and more.

The program is funded mostly through community donations, but they have a thrift store that helps as well.

Community relations director Tommy Turpin says despite how bad the drug problem is right now he believes that this program can help women turn their lives around.

“I would tell any woman out there that’s struggling with drugs and alcohol that there is hope, I can tell you from my own personal experience, here at Changed Lives Ministries, if you are ready to change your life, we can help you do that through a relationship with Jesus Christ,” Turpin said.

From 2019 to 2020, the number of opioid-related overdoses in South Carolina increased by 59% according to DHEC. If you, or someone you know, is interested in applying for the program, or if you’re looking for ways to help the Ministry click here.

