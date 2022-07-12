SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap

Concern about everyday expenses can harm mental health
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Many people admit to feeling stress over having enough money, but women are affected more than men.

In a recent Bankrate survey, 46 % of women say money negatively impacts their mental health as compared to just 38 % of men.

Bankrate.com analyst Sarah Foster pointed to the gender pay gap as one reason women are more stressed.

”I think we can’t underestimate what role that plays in causing financial stress just because women are used to making significantly less than men,” Foster said. “That makes every kind of financial step harder, whether it’s preparing for retirement or even just budgeting”

Younger workers are changing this by leading the charge on a taboo topic, pay transparency, or openly talking about how much you make, she said.

Talking to fellow coworkers is invaluable, said Foster, because it’s the only way you will know if you are being underpaid.

Foster added that sometimes just recognizing what’s causing you lack of sleep, anxiety and depression can help you lower the stress. Talking about it with friends or family or seeking help is also a positive move.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies
Coroner confirms identity of body found inside missing man’s truck
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died and several others were injured after a...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in Sunday night crash on I-26
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday announced the signing of an executive order to...
McMaster signs executive order to remove hazardous waste from USS Yorktown
Deputies responded to a shooting at a Berkeley County apartment complex that left a 20-year-old...
Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in shooting at apartment complex
It happened at 6:25 p.m. on SC 64 near Ritter Road.
Troopers: 2 dead, 3 injured following Colleton Co. crash

Latest News

The South Carolina Supreme Court has disbarred former attorney Alex Murdaugh, based, the ruling...
SC Supreme Court disbars Murdaugh
FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Cheney: Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
A photo of the Emmy award dated June 6, 2021. Nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were...
‘Succession’ tops Emmy nominations, ‘Squid Game’ also scores
A state lawmaker is asking Gov. Henry McMaster to look into what he calls a discrepancy in...
Lowcountry lawmaker wants investigation into ‘gas price discrepancy’