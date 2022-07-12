SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Front to bring more showers and storms later this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Showers and storms will be possible once again this afternoon and evening. Any storms could produce heavy rain and lightning. The rain chance will decrease tomorrow as high pressure briefly builds in. If you are heading to the beach tomorrow use caution, there’s a moderate risk of rip currents along our coast. Rain and storm coverage will increase again Thursday and Friday thanks to an approaching cold front. Highs will climb into the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 74.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 75.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 75.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 74.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 74.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 73.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies
Coroner confirms identity of body found inside missing man’s truck
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died and several others were injured after a...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in Sunday night crash on I-26
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday announced the signing of an executive order to...
McMaster signs executive order to remove hazardous waste from USS Yorktown
Deputies responded to a shooting at a Berkeley County apartment complex that left a 20-year-old...
Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in shooting at apartment complex
It happened at 6:25 p.m. on SC 64 near Ritter Road.
Troopers: 2 dead, 3 injured following Colleton Co. crash

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Clouds, drizzle and fog overnight!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday forecast
VIDEO: Your Monday afternoon forecast
VIDEO: Your Monday afternoon forecast