Front to bring more showers and storms later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Showers and storms will be possible once again this afternoon and evening. Any storms could produce heavy rain and lightning. The rain chance will decrease tomorrow as high pressure briefly builds in. If you are heading to the beach tomorrow use caution, there’s a moderate risk of rip currents along our coast. Rain and storm coverage will increase again Thursday and Friday thanks to an approaching cold front. Highs will climb into the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 74.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 75.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 75.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 74.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 74.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 73.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.