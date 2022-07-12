SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lowcountry nonprofit raises alarm about spike in drug overdoses

WakeUp Carolina, the Charleston Center and the Mount Pleasant Police Department are teaming up...
WakeUp Carolina, the Charleston Center and the Mount Pleasant Police Department are teaming up for a community overdose prevention training and Narcan kit distribution Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Town Hall.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A nonprofit group that provides resources for people to get on their way to recovery or sobriety is alerting the community about a spike of overdoses in the Charleston area.

WakeUp Carolina issued an overdose alert on social media to warn the community about a spike in overdoses over the weekend. They said they believe the overdoses were due to a “bad batch” of cocaine that was laced with very high levels of fentanyl.

“We were getting frequent phone calls about overdoses with people having to go into the hospital,” Senior Program Director Tim Maguire said. “We just decided at that point that we needed to put it out there.”

Maguire said there were around eleven overdoses by the end of this past weekend that they were aware of.

“The level of fentanyl in it was just very high, so the overdose just spiked really, really fast,” Maguire said.

The organization receives calls from families they work with who give them updates if something is going on in an area.  Maguire said it’s hard to track because there is not really a cohesive database out there.

The summertime is usually when not only overdoses spike, but also requests for treatment, according to Maguire.

Dr. Daniel Lewis, an emergency physician at Roper Saint Francis, said they have seen an uptick in overdoses among all ages, but especially the younger population in South Carolina. Lewis said the cause can be attributed to narcotics being more easily available, and fentanyl and other higher dose narcotics getting mixed into party drugs or recreational drugs like cocaine and marijuana.

“We’ve seen nationally a very concerning rise of young people dying from overdosing and it’s very challenging,” Lewis said.

Lewis said just one hit or dose of a recreational drug could be life threatening.

“If it’s not been FDA approved, if it’s something you’re buying from a smoke shop, if it’s something you’re buying from a friend or someone on the street and it doesn’t have a label, you really don’t know what you’re getting,” Lewis said. “So certainly the misconception is it may be safe to do if it’s just one time, but the reality is one time using these drugs can be life threatening and we definitely do not recommend it.”

WakeUp Carolina also helps educate the public and raise awareness about battling drug addiction and avoiding overdoses.

To that end, the group will join Charleston Center and the Mount Pleasant Police Department for a community overdose prevention training and Narcan kit distribution on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Town Hall.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies
Coroner confirms identity of body found inside missing man’s truck
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died and several others were injured after a...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in Sunday night crash on I-26
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday announced the signing of an executive order to...
McMaster signs executive order to remove hazardous waste from USS Yorktown
Deputies responded to a shooting at a Berkeley County apartment complex that left a 20-year-old...
Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in shooting at apartment complex
It happened at 6:25 p.m. on SC 64 near Ritter Road.
Troopers: 2 dead, 3 injured following Colleton Co. crash

Latest News

Jennifer Mae Todus, 34, has warrants for murder, deputies say, in connection with a deadly...
Deputies looking for woman in deadly shooting in Nexton area
Troopers say the crash was reported at 5:59 p.m. As of 7:07 p.m., all eastbound lanes remained...
FIRST ALERT: All eastbound lanes of I-526 blocked near I-26 exit
John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger
‘We brought this on ourselves’: Lowcountry couple sentenced in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A Charleston County agency is working to compile data involving interactions with the justice...
Charleston County group wants info on law enforcement encounters
Charleston County Council members will hear public comment on a request to increase charges for...
Charleston County council considers increase EMS service charges