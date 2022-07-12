Man charged in murder of 83-year-old Charleston woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have arrested a Charleston man accused of killing a relative at a James Island assisted living facility.

Henry Galvin, 47, is charged with one count of murder, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Annette Boyle of Charleston. Boyle died on Saturday night at approximately 8:18 p.m., Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Police say they responded at approximately 1:10 p.m. Sunday to Indigo Hall Assisted Living and Memory Care on James Island to investigate a report of an unresponsive person. Investigators determined the victim suffered trauma and her death was determined to be a homicide.

They identified Galvin as a suspect in Boyle’s death, Wolfsen said.

Police have not specified the relationship between Galvin and Boyle.

O’Neal said the official cause of death for Boyle will be available after the completion of an autopsy which is set for Wednesday.

Galvin was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation continues, Wolfsen said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Central detective on duty at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

