SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man charged in murder of 83-year-old Charleston woman

Henry C. Galvin, 47, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center Monday night on a charge of...
Henry C. Galvin, 47, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center Monday night on a charge of murder, according to jail records.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have arrested a Charleston man accused of killing a relative at a James Island assisted living facility.

Henry Galvin, 47, is charged with one count of murder, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Annette Boyle of Charleston. Boyle died on Saturday night at approximately 8:18 p.m., Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Police say they responded at approximately 1:10 p.m. Sunday to Indigo Hall Assisted Living and Memory Care on James Island to investigate a report of an unresponsive person. Investigators determined the victim suffered trauma and her death was determined to be a homicide.

They identified Galvin as a suspect in Boyle’s death, Wolfsen said.

Police have not specified the relationship between Galvin and Boyle.

O’Neal said the official cause of death for Boyle will be available after the completion of an autopsy which is set for Wednesday.

Galvin was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation continues, Wolfsen said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Central detective on duty at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies
Coroner confirms identity of body found inside missing man’s truck
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died and several others were injured after a...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in Sunday night crash on I-26
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday announced the signing of an executive order to...
McMaster signs executive order to remove hazardous waste from USS Yorktown
Deputies responded to a shooting at a Berkeley County apartment complex that left a 20-year-old...
Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in shooting at apartment complex
It happened at 6:25 p.m. on SC 64 near Ritter Road.
Troopers: 2 dead, 3 injured following Colleton Co. crash

Latest News

Authorities say a man was arrested after he tried to punch a police officer responding to a...
Report: Man arrested after attempting to punch officer
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville reschedules Fourth of July fireworks
John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger
Sentencing scheduled Tuesday for Berkeley Co. couple charged in Jan. 6 riot
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: The Citadel board votes to keep tuition freeze