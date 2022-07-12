Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at hospital

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says an investigation is underway after a shooting victim arrived at the hospital Monday night.

Maj. Nelson Brown says officers arrived around 11 p.m. at Georgetown Memorial Hospital and spoke with the victim and a witness.

Nelson says officers learned that an altercation between the victim and another person led to the victim being shot in the arm.

Investigators say they are working to determine the location of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.

