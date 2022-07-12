SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police searching for missing N. Charleston teen

Police say 14-year-old Donneria Lilliston was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Saturday carrying...
Police say 14-year-old Donneria Lilliston was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Saturday carrying blankets and a backpack.(North Charleston Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a teen missing since Saturday.

Police say 14-year-old Donneria Lilliston was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Saturday carrying blankets and a backpack.

Lilliston is described as 5-feet 11-inches and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she currently has braids in her hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. J. Purdue at 843-740-5894 or 843-822-1113.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies
Coroner confirms identity of body found inside missing man’s truck
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died and several others were injured after a...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in Sunday night crash on I-26
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday announced the signing of an executive order to...
McMaster signs executive order to remove hazardous waste from USS Yorktown
It happened at 6:25 p.m. on SC 64 near Ritter Road.
Troopers: 2 dead, 3 injured following Colleton Co. crash
Deputies responded to a shooting at a Berkeley County apartment complex that left a 20-year-old...
Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in shooting at apartment complex

Latest News

The Citadel Board of Visitors has voted not to increase tuition at the school for the upcoming...
The Citadel board votes to keep tuition freeze
John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger
Sentencing scheduled Tuesday for Berkeley Co. couple charged in Jan. 6 riot
Changed Lives Ministry wants to spread the word that they have openings in their Women's...
Faith-based nonprofit looking to fill vacancies in program
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. looking to add 1-cent sales tax renewal to November ballot