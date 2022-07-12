Police searching for missing N. Charleston teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a teen missing since Saturday.

Police say 14-year-old Donneria Lilliston was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Saturday carrying blankets and a backpack.

Lilliston is described as 5-feet 11-inches and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she currently has braids in her hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. J. Purdue at 843-740-5894 or 843-822-1113.

