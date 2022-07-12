Report: Man arrested after attempting to punch officer

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a man was arrested after he tried to punch a police officer responding to a domestic violence call on Monday.

Vernon L. Campbell Jr. was charged with second-degree domestic violence and assault on a police officer while resisting arrest, jail records show.

Mount Pleasant Police say an officer stopped to check on what appeared to be a disabled vehicle on Coleman Blvd. after being flagged down by bystanders.

Police spokesman Don Calabrese says the officer noticed Campbell inside the vehicle choking a female passenger while a small child was in the backseat.

A police report states the officer was able to stop Campbell who got out of the vehicle and ignored the officer’s commands and started toward the officer.

The officer used his stun gun on Campbell who pulled the prongs out of his stomach and ran away from the officer, the report states.

Campbell then tried to punch the officer as he approached him, the report states.

A stun gun was used a second time on Campbell who pulled the prongs out again and tried to punch the officer while he was trying to restrain him, according to the report.

Campbell continued to run and punched another person before he tripped and fell into a vehicle and was taken into custody, the report states.

Calabrese says Campbell and the officer were both taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.