SC Supreme Court disbars Murdaugh

The South Carolina Supreme Court has disbarred former attorney Alex Murdaugh, based, the ruling states, on his "admitted reprehensible misconduct."(Hampton County Detention Center via AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Supreme Court released an order Tuesday disbaring former attorney Alex Murdaugh as faces dozens of criminal charges.

“Based on his admitted reprehensible misconduct, we hereby disbar Respondent Richard Alexander Murdaugh from the practice of law in South Carolina,” the order states.

The court said disbarment is “among the most serious sanctions this Court can impose for unethical conduct committed by members of the legal profession.”

“The purpose of disbarring an attorney ‘is to remove from the profession a person whose misconduct has proved him unfit to be entrusted with the duties and responsibilities belonging to the office of an attorney, and thus to protect the public and those charged with the administration of justice,’” the order states.

The state’s highest court suspended Murdaugh from practicing law in September and since then, Murdaugh has been indicted on a total of 81 charges by a state grand jury and three others from a county grand jury.

The court ordered Murdaugh to appear before the justices to present a legal argument on whether he should be disbarred, but Murdaugh waived that hearing, saying he did not contest the court’s “authority and decision” to disbar him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

