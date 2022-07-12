SC Lottery
Scattered rain and storms possible today!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Back to the showers and storms today as a stalled front begins to dissipate across the area. Keep the umbrellas ready today! A mostly cloudy sky this morning will produce a few areas of spotty rain. The chance of rain will increase from lunchtime into the afternoon with scattered showers and storms possible. Any storms could produce heavy rain and lightning. Highs today will be warmer than yesterday in the mid to upper 80s. There is a MODERATE risk of rip currents at the beaches today due to an increasing swell and a breezy afternoon forecast. The rain chance will decrease tomorrow but increase again Thursday and Friday as moisture increases again across the area. Highs will climb into the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87.

