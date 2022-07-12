SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sea lions in video sparring, not chasing beachgoers, expert says

A TikTok video showing dozens of San Diego beachgoers fleeing from two fast-moving sea lions has generated nearly 10 million views. (TMX/Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A SeaWorld San Diego expert said Monday that a pair of sea lions that sent dozens of San Diego beachgoers running in fear last week were likely chasing each other, sparring over their rights to mate with females.

Eric Otjen of SeaWorld says the behavior that was caught on a TikTok video that went viral is normal this time of year as breeding season gets underway.

He says the beachgoers, however, were still wise to flee.

The mammals weigh between 200 and 300 pounds and could easily barrel over people if they got in their way.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies
Coroner confirms identity of body found inside missing man’s truck
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died and several others were injured after a...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in Sunday night crash on I-26
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday announced the signing of an executive order to...
McMaster signs executive order to remove hazardous waste from USS Yorktown
It happened at 6:25 p.m. on SC 64 near Ritter Road.
Troopers: 2 dead, 3 injured following Colleton Co. crash
Deputies responded to a shooting at a Berkeley County apartment complex that left a 20-year-old...
Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in shooting at apartment complex

Latest News

A photo of the Emmy award dated June 6, 2021. Nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were...
‘Succession’ tops Emmy nominations, ‘Squid Game’ also scores
Six people were killed and 31 people were injured in a mass shelling of Kharkiv, according to...
Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south
Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income
The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope is the farthest humanity has ever seen in...
NASA’s new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
The Citadel Board of Visitors has voted not to increase tuition at the school for the upcoming...
The Citadel board votes to keep tuition freeze