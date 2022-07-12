SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sentencing scheduled Tuesday for Berkeley Co. couple charged in Jan. 6 riot

John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger
John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger(Provided)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County couple who pleaded guilty in connection to the Jan. 6 riots are scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger pleaded guilty in Dec. 2021 to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The couple is scheduled to be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

An FBI investigative report indicated that four people contacted the FBI tip line to report that the couple traveled from Hanahan to participate in the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.

In one of the tips, an anonymous caller stated a video exists of the Getsingers entering the Capitol Building saying, “This is War! We’re storming the Capitol!” The pair was also captured on surveillance video spending 39 minutes inside of the Capitol.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies
Coroner confirms identity of body found inside missing man’s truck
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died and several others were injured after a...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in Sunday night crash on I-26
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday announced the signing of an executive order to...
McMaster signs executive order to remove hazardous waste from USS Yorktown
It happened at 6:25 p.m. on SC 64 near Ritter Road.
Troopers: 2 dead, 3 injured following Colleton Co. crash
Deputies responded to a shooting at a Berkeley County apartment complex that left a 20-year-old...
Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in shooting at apartment complex