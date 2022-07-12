Sentencing scheduled Tuesday for Berkeley Co. couple charged in Jan. 6 riot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County couple who pleaded guilty in connection to the Jan. 6 riots are scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger pleaded guilty in Dec. 2021 to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The couple is scheduled to be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

An FBI investigative report indicated that four people contacted the FBI tip line to report that the couple traveled from Hanahan to participate in the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.

In one of the tips, an anonymous caller stated a video exists of the Getsingers entering the Capitol Building saying, “This is War! We’re storming the Capitol!” The pair was also captured on surveillance video spending 39 minutes inside of the Capitol.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.